After Its Earnings Scare, Is IBM's Dividend Still Safe?

Key Points

IBM's yield has risen after the stock plunged in value last week.

The company's payout ratio is around 60%.

It has raised its dividend modestly in recent years.

10 stocks we like better than International Business Machines ›

Last week was a rough one for International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) as the company's preannounced results rattled the stock, and that's putting it lightly. Shares cratered, and fears mounted about the business's future, as IBM noted a shift in demand away from its products and services. Not only did the company fall short of expectations in the most recent quarter, but it also raised alarm bells about its future growth.

For dividend investors, it may also raise concerns about its payout. Is IBM's dividend, which now yields 3.2%, still safe?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

How concerned should IBM investors be about the stock's dividend?

When a company's earnings come in lower than expected, and it's also facing some troubling headwinds, that may spell trouble for its dividend. Since a dividend is discretionary and not guaranteed, management could cut or, in extreme cases, suspend it if it's no longer financially viable to continue paying it.

For the second quarter, IBM announced that its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) totaled $2.93, which was lower than the $3.02 analysts had expected. It's a miss, but that alone doesn't necessarily mean the payout is in trouble. IBM's quarterly dividend is $1.69, which is well below those EPS figures.

Its payout ratio, based on unadjusted figures, is up around 60% over the most recent four quarters. The company's free cash flow has also totaled $12.3 billion during that stretch, which is nearly double what it has paid out in dividends over the past 12 months ($6.3 billion). Even if its earnings are a bit worse than expected, IBM's dividend should remain in fine shape. The tech company also recently increased it by one cent, which is a good sign of confidence that not only can the payout be sustainable, but that it is also viable to increase it. In five years, the company has boosted its dividend by a modest 3%.

Is IBM a good dividend stock to buy right now?

IBM's recent sell-off has pushed its yield higher, enabling investors to lock in a yield above its usual level. Thus, there's an incentive to buy now. While the stock may fall further after the full results come out, it may also rally if the sell-off proves a bit extreme.

For long-term dividend investors, IBM's stock may be worth buying despite the uncertainty, as it offers a fairly high yield (the S&P 500 average is only 1.1%) while also giving investors exposure to growth opportunities in the tech sector. It can be a good buy for the long haul, but volatility may persist in the short term.

Should you buy stock in International Business Machines right now?

Before you buy stock in International Business Machines, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and International Business Machines wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $371,842!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,244,783!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 900% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 21, 2026.

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends International Business Machines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.