After Hours Most Active for Aug 3, 2026 : PLTR, NVDA, CORZ, IGF, MSFT, SOFI

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 39.45 to 28,816.25. The total After hours volume is currently 156,211,624 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +11.35 at $137.00, with 10,023,068 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Thursday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Markets Opens



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.075 at $206.72, with 5,945,116 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.01. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Core Scientific, Inc. (CORZ) is +0.04 at $22.87, with 5,927,976 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CORZ is in the "buy range".



iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is -0.0898 at $66.34, with 4,881,411 shares traded. This represents a 12.83% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.8884 at $486.76, with 4,345,235 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $4.67. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.01 at $18.04, with 4,259,795 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.2. SOFI's current last sale is 100.22% of the target price of $18.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.