Earnings

After-Hours Earnings Report for June 25, 2026 : AOUT

June 25, 2026 — 02:00 pm EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/25/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 162.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AOUT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -47.62%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AOUT is -257.25 vs. an industry ratio of -19.00.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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