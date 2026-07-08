After-Hours Earnings Report for July 8, 2026 : AZZ

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AZZ Inc. (AZZ)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.63. This value represents a 8.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AZZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for AZZ is 21.25 vs. an industry ratio of 24.20.





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