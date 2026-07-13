After-Hours Earnings Report for July 13, 2026 : FBK

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/13/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



FB Financial Corporation (FBK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 29.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FBK is 12.16 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.