After-Hours Earnings Report for August 26, 2024 : TCOM, TUYA

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/26/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 8.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TCOM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 39.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TCOM is 15.06 vs. an industry ratio of 34.00.



Tuya Inc. (TUYA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TUYA has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TUYA is -54.67 vs. an industry ratio of 417.60.





