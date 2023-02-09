Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group said on February 6, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 15, 2023 will receive the payment on March 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

At the current share price of $167.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.02%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.58%, the lowest has been 0.02%, and the highest has been 2.83%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.67 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.83 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.97%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.87% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Affiliated Managers Group is $180.90. The forecasts range from a low of $156.55 to a high of $205.80. The average price target represents an increase of 7.87% from its latest reported closing price of $167.70.

The projected annual revenue for Affiliated Managers Group is $2,258MM, a decrease of 3.07%. The projected annual EPS is $19.48, a decrease of 34.54%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 701 funds or institutions reporting positions in Affiliated Managers Group. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMG is 0.24%, an increase of 3.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.60% to 43,458K shares. The put/call ratio of AMG is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 4,238K shares representing 11.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,945K shares, representing a decrease of 16.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 2.98% over the last quarter.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 2,440K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,430K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 0.40% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 2,077K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,028K shares, representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 5.04% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,899K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Southeastern Asset Management holds 1,618K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,753K shares, representing a decrease of 8.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 5.74% over the last quarter.

Affiliated Managers Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AMG is a global asset management company with equity investments in leading boutique investment management firms. AMG's strategy is to generate long-term value by investing in leading independent active investment managers, through a proven partnership approach, and allocating resources across the Company's unique opportunity set to the areas of highest growth and return. AMG's innovative partnership approach allows each Affiliate's management team to own significant equity in their firm while maintaining operational autonomy. In addition, AMG provides centralized assistance to its Affiliates on strategy, marketing, distribution, and product development. As of September 30, 2020, AMG's aggregate assets under management were approximately $654 billion, across a broad range of active, return-oriented strategies.

