AEP Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Load Growth Strategy

American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP used its second-quarter 2026earnings callto emphasize accelerating customer demand, a larger investment pipeline and steps to support long-term infrastructure growth. Management raised its full-year outlook while highlighting expanded contracted load opportunities and generation planning.

The call focused less on quarterly earnings pressure and more on how AEP is positioning its transmission, generation and regulatory platforms for sustained expansion. Executives also addressed investor questions around capital deployment, financing and emerging customer demand.

AEP Expands Demand Outlook

AEP reported earnings of $1.36 per share for the second quarter of 2026, below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49. Revenues reached $5.45 billion, ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.26 billion.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

American Electric Power Company, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | American Electric Power Company, Inc. Quote

Chief executive officer William Fehrman said the company added 6 gigawatts of contracted load during the quarter, bringing total contracted load additions through 2030 to 69 gigawatts. The company attributed much of the increase to fully executed agreements in Texas.

Fehrman emphasized that large-load customers, including hyperscalers and industrial users, are central to AEP’s growth strategy. Management said these agreements are structured to provide customer commitments while helping spread fixed costs across a broader base.

American Electric Power Advances Capital Plan

American Electric Power reaffirmed its $78 billion capital plan for 2026 through 2030, which management expects to support nearly 11% rate base compound annual growth. The company also identified more than $10 billion of potential incremental investments beyond the base plan.

Chief financial officer Trevor Mihalik said AEP expects operating earnings growth of 7% to 9% annually through 2030 and operating EPS CAGR of more than 9%, supported by infrastructure investments and regulatory improvements.

Management highlighted potential additions from the Wyoming fuel cell project, the Piketon transmission opportunity and incremental generation investments. Executives said these projects could expand the company’s long-term investment runway.

AEP Secures Generation Capacity

AEP said it secured an additional 3 gigawatts of gas-fired turbine capacity during the quarter, increasing total secured turbine capacity to approximately 13 gigawatts for deployment through 2031. The company is also evaluating up to 10 gigawatts of additional turbine capacity through 2035.

Fehrman said securing equipment early provides flexibility as demand increases and generation resources become more constrained. Management noted that the turbine strategy is intended to support customer growth and replace aging generation assets over time.

The company also discussed early-stage nuclear opportunities. Fehrman said AEP remains disciplined on capital allocation and would require strong protections, financial safeguards and regulatory support before advancing such projects.

American Electric Power Faces Investor Questions

American Electric Power faced analyst questions about whether growth opportunities could require new financing structures. A Wells Fargo analyst asked about alternative approaches for serving hyperscale customers, including potential generation company structures.

Fehrman said AEP is evaluating the GenCo structure because it could provide advantages in serving large customers. He also highlighted opportunities in West Virginia, where the company is pursuing projects aligned with regional economic development goals.

A Jefferies analyst questioned how AEP views new nuclear development and customer-specific generation structures. Management reiterated that any approach would prioritize balance sheet protection and disciplined investment decisions.

AEP Maintains Financial Discipline

AEP raised its 2026 operating earnings guidance to $6.25 to $6.55 per share from the prior range of $6.15 to $6.45 per share. Management cited strong first-half performance and expected regulatory benefits in the second half of the year.

The company also completed a $3 billion marketed equity transaction intended to support the current capital plan. Management said the transaction addressed anticipated equity needs associated with the $78 billion investment program.

Executives highlighted customer affordability efforts, including up to $16 billion in expected cost offsets from new large-load agreements and nearly $1.4 billion in estimated customer benefits from DOE loans and grants.

AEP Focuses on Long-Term Execution

AEP ended the call by emphasizing execution across financial performance, affordability, growth and regulatory outcomes. Management pointed to customer demand, infrastructure investment and regulatory progress as key priorities.

The company said it continues to pursue growth while maintaining investment-grade credit metrics, including a targeted FFO-to-debt ratio of 14% to 15%.

Management’s outlook centered on expanding infrastructure capacity, supporting new customer demand and advancing projects that could extend growth beyond the current five-year plan.

Zacks Signals for AEP

AEP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank focuses on earnings estimate revisions and is designed to help identify stocks with potential relative performance over the next one to three months. The Rank can change as analysts update earnings expectations following quarterly results.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The stock has a Value Score of C, Growth Score of D, Momentum Score of A and VGM Score of C. Zacks Style Scores rate stocks from A to F, with stronger scores indicating more favorable characteristics within each investment style category.

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