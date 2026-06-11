AEM Trades at a Premium Valuation: Here's How to Play the Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM is currently trading at a forward price/earnings of 11.49X, a roughly 21% premium to the Zacks Mining – Gold industry average of 9.52X. AEM is also trading at a premium to its gold mining peers, Barrick Mining Corporation B, Newmont Corporation NEM and Kinross Gold Corporation KGC. Agnico Eagle has a Value Score of C. Barrick Mining and Kinross Gold have a Value Score of B, each, while Newmont has a Value Score of A.

AEM’s P/E F12M Vs. Industry, B, NEM & KGC

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AEM’s shares have gained 24.9% in the past year, underperforming the industry’s 43.3% increase and the S&P 500’s rise of 25.9%. Barrick Mining, Newmont and Kinross have rallied 77.7%, 65.9% and 52.3%, respectively, over the same time frame.

AEM’s One-year Price Performance

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AEM stock broke below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) on May 15, 2026, amid a retreat in gold prices. The stock has also been trading below the 50-day SMA since April 21, 2026. Nonetheless, the 50-day SMA continues to read higher than the 200-day SMA, indicating a bullish trend.

Agnico Eagle’s Shares Trade Below 50-Day SMA

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Let’s take a look at AEM’s fundamentals to better analyze how to play the stock.

Advancement of Key Projects to Drive AEM’s Growth

Agnico Eagle is focused on executing projects that are expected to provide additional growth in production and cash flows. It is advancing its key value drivers and pipeline projects, including the Odyssey project in the Canadian Malartic Complex, Detour Lake, Hope Bay, Upper Beaver and San Nicolas.



The Hope Bay Project, with proven and probable mineral reserves of 3.4 million ounces, is expected to play a significant role in generating cash flow in the years to come. AEM advanced site preparations for a potential project redevelopment in the first quarter of 2026, with a potential decision expected this month. At Canadian Malartic, Agnico Eagle is advancing the transition to underground mining with the construction of the Odyssey mine and executing other opportunities to beef up annual production. Production from East Gouldie commenced from the ramp in the first quarter.



Drilling at the Marban deposit, added through the acquisition of O3 Mining, focuses on mineral reserve and mineral resource expansion. AEM also continued to work on a feasibility study at San Nicolas. At Detour Lake, AEM advanced the development of the exploration ramp during the first quarter. Development activities also advanced at Upper Beaver, which has the potential to produce 200,000-225,000 ounces of gold and 3,600 tons of copper annually.

AEM’s Capital Allocation Backed by Solid Financial Health

AEM has a robust liquidity position and generates substantial cash flows, which enable it to maintain a strong exploration budget, finance a strong pipeline of growth projects, pay down debt and drive shareholder value. Its operating cash flow for full-year 2025 was a record $6.8 billion, driven by operational efficiencies. Operating cash flow was roughly $1.3 billion in the first quarter, up around 29% from the year-ago quarter.



AEM’s first-quarter free cash flow climbed 23% year over year to roughly $732 million. The upside was backed by the strength in gold prices and robust operational results. The company remains focused on paying down debt using excess cash, with total long-term debt reducing by roughly $950 million in 2025. The company had a long-term debt of $197 million at the end of the first quarter. It ended the quarter with a significant net cash position of roughly $2.9 billion, driven by an increase in cash.



Still-elevated gold prices are expected to boost AEM’s profitability and drive cash flow generation. While gold prices have retreated sharply from their January 2026 peak, they continue to remain at supportive levels.



Heightened geopolitical tensions, a weaker U.S. dollar, tariff-related concerns and concerns surrounding the Federal Reserve’s independence had driven bullion to a record high of nearly $5,600 per ounce in late January. Since then, gold has pulled back sharply due to rising inflation concerns triggered by a surge in crude oil prices amid persistent Middle East tensions and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, with prices falling to $4,500 per ounce around the end of May.



Bullion has continued to retreat this month amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, inflation worries and prospects of an interest rate hike, with prices slipping to near $4,100 per ounce lately. Prices have hit a six-month low as fresh U.S. strikes on Iran fueled a rally in oil prices, stoking inflation concerns. Despite this sharp pullback, bullion prices are still up roughly 24% year over year.



AEM also returned around $1.4 billion to its shareholders in 2025 and $375 million in the first quarter of 2026 through dividends and share buybacks. It raised its quarterly dividend by 12.5% to 45 cents per share. AEM offers a dividend yield of 1.1% at the current stock price. It has a five-year annualized dividend growth rate of 2.7%. AEM has a payout ratio of 18%.

Higher Costs Weigh on Agnico Eagle Stock

Agnico Eagle remains exposed to higher production costs. Its all-in-sustaining costs (AISC) — a critical cost metric for miners — were $1,483 per ounce in the first quarter, marking a roughly 26% year-over-year rise. AISC increased year over year due to higher total cash costs and an uptick in sustaining capital expenditures. Total cash costs per ounce for gold were $1,093, 22% higher than $895 a year ago. Total cash costs rose due to increased royalty costs and lower production.



AEM forecasts total cash costs per ounce in the range of $1,020 to $1,120 and AISC per ounce between $1,400 and $1,550 for 2026, suggesting a year-over-year increase at the midpoint of the respective ranges. Cash costs are expected to increase in 2026, partly due to higher royalty costs, cost inflation (including higher labor and electricity costs) and lower grades across certain mines. Higher production costs warrant caution, as they will likely weigh on AEM’s profitability.

What AEM's Earnings Estimates Indicate

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s 2026 earnings has been going down over the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for 2027 earnings has also been revised lower over the same time frame.

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Conclusion: Hold Onto AEM Shares

AEM presents a compelling investment case within the gold mining space, supported by a strong portfolio of growth projects and a solid balance sheet. Still-elevated gold prices should continue to support earnings, profitability and cash flow generation. The company also benefits from minimal debt levels. However, elevated production costs remain a concern. In addition, AEM’s stretched valuation may limit its near-term upside potential. Investors who already hold this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock may be best served by maintaining their positions.



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Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Barrick Mining Corporation (B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.