Is Aegis Driving Lockheed Martin's Growth in the Naval Combat Market?

Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT continues to strengthen its position in advanced naval defense through the Aegis Combat System. As countries increasingly focus on improving missile defense and maritime security, Aegis plays an important role in helping the United States and its allies strengthen naval operations and defense preparedness.



The Aegis Combat System is designed to be more than a traditional naval defense platform. It combines advanced radar, sensors, weapons and command-and-control systems to detect, track and respond to multiple threats at the same time, including missiles, aircraft and other airborne threats. This helps improve situational awareness and enables faster decision-making during missions.



LMT is also expanding the system’s capabilities through continued global support and training efforts. Recently, the company secured a contract worth nearly $200.8 million to support Aegis training requirements under Foreign Military Sales programs for countries including Australia, Canada, Japan, Norway, South Korea and Spain. The contract includes program management, instructor support, curriculum development and advanced training tools to help allied nations improve Aegis operational readiness.



The company continues to benefit from growing investments in naval modernization worldwide. Rising geopolitical tensions, border disputes and increasing focus on missile defense systems are driving demand for advanced naval combat technologies. This is expected to support long-term demand for Lockheed Martin’s Aegis Combat System and strengthen its position in the naval defense market.

Opportunities for Other Defense Stocks

Other defense companies that are likely to benefit from the expanding global naval combat systems market are discussed below:



RTX Corporation RTX: It provides advanced electronic and combat systems for the DDG 1000 warship. RTX’s offerings include a computing environment, modular enclosures, undersea warfare systems, vertical launching systems, advanced guns and integrated power systems.



Huntington Ingalls Industries HII: Through its Ingalls Shipbuilding segment, the company has been designing and building amphibious ships, guided missile destroyers and national security cutters for more than 85 years.

The Zacks Rundown for LMT

Shares of LMT have surged 7.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 1.5% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company shares are trading at a discount on a relative basis, with its forward 12-month Price/Earnings being 16.74X compared with its industry’s average of 32.52X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMT’s 2026 and 2027 earnings has moved south over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

LMT stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.