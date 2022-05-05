AEG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of AEGON NV (Symbol: AEG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.03, changing hands as low as $5.02 per share. AEGON NV shares are currently trading off about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AEG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AEG's low point in its 52 week range is $3.8166 per share, with $6.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.05.

