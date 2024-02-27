AECOM (ACM) Secures Key Contract for Toronto's Ontario Line

AECOM ACM has been selected as part of the Pape North Connect Team to deliver the Pape Tunnel and Underground Stations (PTUS) contract for Toronto's Ontario Line. This significant 15.6-kilometer rapid transit project aims to enhance accessibility and cut travel time for commuters.



Under the PTUS contract, this renowned infrastructure consulting firm’s responsibilities encompass designing three kilometers of twin tunnels beneath Pape Avenue, two underground stations, emergency exit and service buildings, and a crucial crossover section. The project, anticipated to generate numerous job opportunities annually during construction, will substantially benefit more than 227,500 Toronto residents by providing convenient access to Ontario Line stations.



AECOM's expertise in tunneling and transit design positions the company advantageously for large-scale projects like this. Through collaboration with Metrolinx, AECOM aims to deliver a sustainable transit solution that not only offers reliable access but also mitigates traffic congestion and reduces environmental impact.



The PTUS contract, executed under a Development and Master Construction Agreement with Metrolinx, adopts a multi-stage design process facilitating a collaborative approach between the stakeholders. Pape North Connect, a consortium comprising AECOM and other industry leaders, will spearhead the project's execution.



With this win, AECOM will lead technical design efforts for the entire tunnel works and three interchange stations along the Ontario Line Subway, cementing its pivotal role in shaping Toronto's future transit landscape.

AECOM has been gaining from high-returning organic growth initiatives. In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, revenues of $3.9 billion rose 15% on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted net service revenues (NSR) moved up 7% to $1.71 billion. Organic NSR in the design business recorded year-over-year growth of 8%, led by the water and transportation markets, and 9% growth in the Americas.





In the past six months, shares of the company have risen 1.5% compared with the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 12.4% growth. Although shares of AECOM have underperformed its industry, its solid backlog level depicts strong growth potential. As of the fiscal first-quarter end, the total backlog came in at $39.81 billion. The current backlog level includes 56.5% contracted backlog growth.



During the fiscal first quarter, a record-high 9% growth in the design business backlog (on a constant currency basis) was driven by a near-record win rate and continued strong end-market trends. The contracted backlog in the design business rose 17%, supported by funding strength across the key markets.

