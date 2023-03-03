Aecom (ACM) Declares $0.18 Dividend

Aecom said on March 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 4, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 5, 2023 will receive the payment on April 21, 2023.

At the current share price of $88.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.82%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.58%, the lowest has been 0.68%, and the highest has been 2.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.59 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.30 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.27% Upside

As of March 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aecom is $101.80. The forecasts range from a low of $94.94 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 15.27% from its latest reported closing price of $88.31.

The projected annual revenue for Aecom is $14,009MM, an increase of 5.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 916 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aecom. This is an increase of 76 owner(s) or 9.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACM is 0.32%, an increase of 6.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.92% to 143,921K shares. The put/call ratio of ACM is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Primecap Management holds 17,590K shares representing 12.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,190K shares, representing a decrease of 9.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACM by 7.73% over the last quarter.

Starboard Value holds 6,974K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 5,780K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,598K shares, representing an increase of 3.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACM by 24.87% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,634K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,955K shares, representing a decrease of 23.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACM by 6.47% over the last quarter.

VHCOX - Vanguard Capital Opportunity Fund Investor Shares holds 4,629K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AECOM Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AECOM is built to deliver a better world. AECOM designs, builds, finances and operates critical infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organisations. As a fully integrated firm, AECOM connects knowledge and experience across its global network of experts to help clients solve their most complex challenges. From high-performance buildings and infrastructure, to resilient communities and environments, to stable and secure nations, AECOM's work is transformative, differentiated and vital. A Fortune 500 firm, AECOM had revenue of approximately $20.2 billion during fiscal year 2018.

