AdvanSix (ASIX) Q2 Revenue Falls 10%

Key Points Adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) beat expectations, but GAAP revenue fell short.

Plant Nutrients segment sales rose compared to Q2 2024, while Nylon and Chemical Intermediates saw double-digit declines.

Free cash flow (non-GAAP) turned negative, and adjusted EBITDA margin dropped to 13.6% from 17.2% in Q2 2024.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX), a U.S.-based producer of essential chemicals, released results on August 1, 2025, covering the three months ended June 30. The headline was a mixed performance: adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) came in at $1.24, beating the $1.185 analyst estimate by 4.6%, but revenue (GAAP) of $410 million missed expectations, coming in 4.3% below the $428.4 million GAAP consensus. Compared to Q2 2024, revenue (GAAP) slipped 9.6%, and adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) dropped 28.8% versus Q2 2024. The quarter showed resilience in certain areas, especially Plant Nutrients, but exposed ongoing pressures from weaker market demand, notably in Nylon and Chemical Intermediates.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS – Diluted (Non-GAAP) $1.24 $1.19 $1.55 (20.0%) Revenue (GAAP) $410 million $428.4 million $453.5 million (9.6%) Adjusted EBITDA $55.7 million $78.1 million (28.7%) Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13.6% 17.2% (3.6) pp Free Cash Flow ($7.2 million) $16.7 million N/A

Business Overview and Key Focus Areas

AdvanSix is a leading manufacturer of Nylon 6 resin, caprolactam (used as a feedstock for nylon production), plant nutrients like ammonium sulfate fertilizer, and several chemical intermediates including acetone and phenol. Its operations are heavily vertically integrated, with large-scale manufacturing capability concentrated in the United States. The company’s Hopewell facility is one of the world's top sites for producing caprolactam and ammonium sulfate, which helps drive efficiency and cost benefits.

Recent strategy has centered around controlling costs, enhancing operational reliability, and investing in growth through projects like its SUSTAIN capital program. Other top success factors have included a diversified product portfolio, strong customer relationships (such as those with Shaw Industries), and continued investment in process innovation. Managing volatile input costs like natural gas and sulfur, while sustaining high utilization rates in its plants, also plays a critical role in its performance.

Quarterly Performance Highlights

The second quarter reflected both resilience and challenge. Adjusted earnings per share surpassed expectations, with the result supported in part by $8 million in tax credits from carbon capture initiatives. However, total company sales (GAAP) fell 9.6% compared to Q2 2024, mainly because of declining demand and lower prices in major end markets outside the Plant Nutrients segment. Plant Nutrients, driven by strong ammonium sulfate fertilizer conditions, was the only segment to post sales growth, climbing to $156.8 million, a 6% increase compared to Q2 2024. This segment also made up a greater share of total revenue, hitting 38% versus 32% in Q2 2024.

Nylon and Caprolactam--used primarily in products like engineering plastics and fibers--each posted sharp sales declines. The Nylon business has been experiencing an extended market downturn, marked by oversupply and weaker demand, particularly in automotive and construction end markets, as noted by management. Chemical Intermediates sales fell 12% compared to Q2 2024, even though acetone margin levels stayed close to long-term averages. Management explained, “Sales volume decreased approximately 8%, primarily driven by softer demand in key nylon end markets including engineering plastics applications serving the auto sector.”

Profitability took a hit: net income (GAAP) dropped to $31.4 million from $38.9 million versus the year-ago quarter. Margin compression was tied to higher input costs--notably natural gas and sulfur--and unfavorable shifts in product mix and pricing outside of Plant Nutrients. The company noted, “we continue to navigate margin impact driven by higher raw material prices, namely natural gas and sulfur.” Adjusted EBITDA margin declined to 13.6% from 17.2% in the prior year period (non-GAAP), highlighting the squeeze on profits despite cost-control efforts.

The company’s balance sheet remained healthy, though cash generation fell. Cash flow from operations (GAAP) halved compared to Q2 2024, primarily due to lower net income and the unwinding of prior year ammonium sulfate pre-buy cash advances. Free cash flow (non-GAAP) turned negative in Q2 2025, with reduced operating inflows and ongoing investments in capital projects weighing on the results. Capital expenditures stood at $28.3 million, down about $5.2 million from the prior year, as the company managed spending under its SUSTAIN growth initiative. The company continues to pay its quarterly dividend, which remained flat at $0.16 per share.

Business Drivers and Segment Context

Each of AdvanSix’s product families plays a distinct role in the overall mix. Nylon 6 resin is a versatile engineering plastic used in textiles, packaging, fibers, and automotive parts. Caprolactam is the chemical precursor for producing this nylon, making both segments closely linked. The downturn in demand for nylon, especially in engineering plastics and auto-related applications, pulled both segments lower amid oversupply and limited pricing power, especially on a global scale. The company specifically cited ongoing “persistent global oversupply conditions” in the nylon value chain as a key challenge, as discussed by management.

In contrast, Plant Nutrients benefited from favorable agricultural trends, particularly around strong U.S. demand for ammonium sulfate--a widely used fertilizer. Management highlighted Market-based pricing was favorable by 3% driven by continued strength in Plant Nutrients. Chemical Intermediates, which includes acetone and phenol, had mixed fortunes: acetone margin remained near historic averages, but overall segment sales were still down, impacted by headwinds in paints, coatings, and electronics demand.

One-time items contributed to the results as well. The $8 million in 45Q carbon capture tax credits supported reported earnings. The company also highlighted recognition for environmental sustainability, receiving Gold status from EcoVadis, a corporate social responsibility ratings provider, which places AdvanSix in the top 3% of companies scored.

On the capital side, leverage increased as debt (lines of credit) rose to $240 million from $195 million, mainly as a result of ongoing investments and negative free cash flow in the period. No change occurred in the declared dividend.

Looking Ahead

Management provided several glimpses into the quarters ahead. For Plant Nutrients, the next quarter is expected to bring higher year-on-year ammonium sulfate prices. In Chemical Intermediates, acetone profit margins are expected to stay healthy by historical standards, but likely to moderate versus prior-year peaks. Challenges linger for the Nylon business, as the company continues to work through an extended cyclical downturn and focuses on measures it can control, such as product sales mix and cost optimization. The company also flagged a significant drop in the expected financial impact from planned plant turnarounds--lowering the pre-tax income impact to $25–30 million for 2025 versus about $58 million in 2024. Capital expenditure is forecast at $145–155 million, primarily for SUSTAIN-related projects.

Looking ahead, investors will likely focus on how AdvanSix manages persistent demand softness outside its Plant Nutrients segment, maintains cost controls amid ongoing input cost volatility, and delivers progress from its SUSTAIN capital investments. The company did not announce any changes to forward guidance for revenue or earnings. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share, unchanged from the prior quarter.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

