Advanced Micro Devices vs. Intel: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Advanced Micro Devices is rapidly expanding its footprint in the artificial intelligence sector through major partnerships with OpenAI and Anthropic.

Intel is currently navigating a significant business transformation focused on foundry services and specialized AI hardware despite recent financial challenges.

Which semiconductor stock deserves a spot in your portfolio?

10 stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices ›

The semiconductor landscape is shifting rapidly as artificial intelligence demands redefine hardware requirements for global enterprises. Choosing between Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) and Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) requires understanding their different approaches to this massive technological transition.

Advanced Micro Devices has transformed from a secondary player into a leader in high-performance computing and AI accelerators. Intel, traditionally the dominant force in PC and server processors, is currently reorganizing its business to include foundry services and specialized AI chips. This comparison examines their financials, market strategies, and risks to help you determine which investment path is better.

The case for Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs high-performance and adaptive computing products, ranging from standard CPUs to advanced AI accelerators, within the semiconductor stocks category. It maintains essential relationships with cloud giants and console manufacturers like Sony Group Corp (NYSE:SONY) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT). Recently, the company partnered with OpenAI and Anthropic to deploy its latest GPU generations and acquired ZT Systems’ design business to scale its infrastructure capabilities.

In FY 2025, revenue reached more than $34.6 billion, representing a significant 34% increase compared to the $25.8 billion recorded in the previous year. The company reported a net income of approximately $4.4 billion, which is a substantial rise from the $1.6 billion reported in 2024. Its net margin, which is the percentage of revenue left as profit, improved to roughly 12.5% during this period.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was a very low 0.1x, suggesting a conservative use of borrowed money. Free cash flow in 2025 was $5.5 billion. Note that stock-based compensation (SBC) represented roughly 21% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

The case for Intel Corp

Intel operates as an integrated device manufacturer, focusing on x86-based microprocessors and integrated graphics for PCs and data centers. The company also provides foundry services for semiconductor design, manufacturing, and assembly for external customers. It is currently navigating the complexities of its government-funded business model while managing high-profile shareholder lawsuits related to those deals.

In FY 2025, revenue reached approximately $52.9 billion, a slight decrease of nearly 0.5% compared to the prior year. The company reported a net loss of close to $267 million for that fiscal period, though this was a marked improvement over the much larger loss in 2024. Its net margin was roughly negative 0.5%, reflecting the heavy research and manufacturing costs required to transform its business model.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 0.4x. The current ratio stood at close to 2.0x, and the company reported negative free cash flow of more than $4.9 billion for FY 2025. Note that stock-based compensation (SBC) represented roughly 25% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

Risk profile comparison

Advanced Micro Devices faces significant risks from U.S. government export controls on advanced AI semiconductors to China. These regulations threaten its revenue from high-end products like the MI308 GPU. It also faces intense competition from Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Intel while relying heavily on third-party foundries such as TSMC and GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) for its manufacturing needs.

Intel faces pressure from competitors like Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia, who have captured significant market share in the high-growth AI and server sectors. The company is also subject to shareholder lawsuits stemming from its government deals, which creates financial and reputational exposure. Furthermore, the company remains vulnerable to cyclical industry downturns as it attempts to shift its focus from PCs to AI silicon.

Valuation comparison

Intel carries a higher Forward P/E, measuring price against future earnings estimates, while Advanced Micro Devices has a higher P/S ratio, which compares price to revenue.

Metric Advanced Micro Devices Intel Forward P/E 66.2x 70.9x P/S ratio 20.9x 7.8x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Intel is pressing on with its plan to revive its business. This spring it announced a partnership with Space Exploration Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SPCX) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) to build Terafab, a massive AI chip-making plant aiming to produce as many as 200 billion AI chips a year. Intel is providing its foundry expertise and its 14A process, an effort to produce 1.4-nanometer chips it announced two years ago and is still developing. Also this year, Intel signed a deal with Nvidia to help build a new AI GPU called Crescent Island that can work in tandem with Nvidia’s Blackwell AI chips, and agreed to help develop an AI-centric chip for the Google division of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG), too. Last year, the company raised investments from the U.S. government and SoftBank to improve its capital position.

All that has generated some optimism on Wall Street. For fiscal 2026, sales are seen rising 19% to $62.3 billion, though a large $11 billion net loss is projected, part of the cost of expanding its foundries in the U.S.

AMD, meanwhile, is riding the wave of a late 2025 deal to supply OpenAI with chips, potentially worth billions of dollars. Management believes the shift from large language models and generative AI to agentic AI and robotic AI will create even more demand for AMD’s style of chips. The company now expects demand for AI-related chips to rise more than 30% annually, up sharply from an estimate executives had provided at the start of 2026. On top of the AI strength, the business has notched impressive wins in healthcare and financial services in recent months.

All of that has analysts expecting AMD to ring up sales of $49.6 billion, a jump of more than 40% year over year, with net income of $8.7 billion.

Intel Corp is starting to impress with its forward-thinking deals that could power the business for years, but AMD’s AI-backed growth is too strong to ignore. The stock to invest in in 2026 is AMD.

Should you buy stock in Advanced Micro Devices right now?

Before you buy stock in Advanced Micro Devices, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Advanced Micro Devices wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $395,463!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,268,290!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 927% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2026.

Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, GlobalFoundries, Intel, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.