Advanced Micro Devices vs. Arm: Which Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Advanced Micro Devices is a major player in high-performance computing with a growing presence in AI data centers.

Arm provides the foundational, power-efficient architecture used by the vast majority of the global mobile and edge computing specialists.

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Deciding between Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Arm (NASDAQ:ARM) requires understanding their roles in the hardware ecosystem. One builds the chips, while the other provides the blueprint for others to manufacture them.

Advanced Micro Devices designs high-performance processors and graphics chips, while Arm licenses the foundational architecture that powers most mobile devices. Comparing these two allows investors to weigh a hardware manufacturer against an intellectual property specialist. Both companies are central to the future of computing, but they operate with different business models and growth profiles.

The case for Advanced Micro Devices

AMD designs and sells semiconductor products, including processors and AI accelerators. It is a prominent player among semiconductor stocks, serving hyperscale data centers and the gaming market. Strategic partnerships with OpenAI, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) highlight its focus on artificial intelligence and data center infrastructure.

In the fiscal year ended Dec. 27, 2025, revenue reached nearly $34.6 billion compared with roughly $25.8 billion in the prior year. That equaled a 34.3% increase, driven by strong demand in the data center segment. The company reported net income of approximately $4.3 billion, resulting in a net margin of 12.5%.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, AMD’s debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 0.1. This ratio divides total debt by shareholder equity to show how much a company relies on borrowed money. The current ratio, which measures the ability to cover short-term debts with assets, stood at approximately 2.9. Note that stock-based compensation represented roughly 21.2% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

The case for Arm

Arm licenses compute platform intellectual property, including CPU and GPU designs used by electronics manufacturers worldwide. Its technology spans cloud AI, edge AI, and physical AI, reaching nearly every corner of the tech market. The company continues to expand its reach into more complex, high-value compute platforms that command higher royalties from its partners.

In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, revenue reached nearly $4.9 billion, up about 23% from $4 billion the year before. Arm showed consistent growth in licensing and royalty revenue. Net income for the period was nearly $904.0 million, yielding a net margin of approximately 18.4%.

As of its March 2026 balance sheet, Arm maintained a current ratio of roughly 6.0 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.1. Free cash flow for the year was nearly $979 million, providing significant liquidity for operations. Note that stock-based compensation represented roughly 69% of operating cash flow.

Risk profile comparison

AMD faces intense competition from established rivals like Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) in both the CPU and GPU markets. It also deals with stringent U.S. export regulations on advanced products to China, which caused substantial financial charges recently. Manufacturing depends heavily on third-party partners like TSMC (NYSE:TSM), creating potential supply chain bottlenecks if capacity becomes constrained at leading-edge nodes.

Arm faces risks from its heavy reliance on the mobile smartphone market, where saturation could limit future royalty growth. As it expands into the cloud and AI sectors, any slowdown in global device demand could impact its high-margin licensing revenue. The company also faces potential competition from open-source alternatives like RISC-V and complex geopolitical tensions regarding international trade and its Chinese operations.

Valuation comparison

Advanced Micro Devices is cheaper than Arm based on its forward P/E and P/S ratio. These metrics compare price to future earnings estimates and sales, respectively.

Metric Advanced Micro Devices Arm Forward P/E 68.6 108.6 P/S ratio 24.2 52.2

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

On a simple valuation basis, AMD looks far more attractive here. However, Arm's entire business model is basically built on licensing its IP. It doesn't have to manufacture anything or take on any of the risks or expenses associated with that, and it doesn't have to rely on outside parties, either. Tech titans like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft, Nvidia, and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) build on Arm. Plus, the chip specialist has a staggering monopoly on the smartphone market, with 99% of all devices running on Arm-based processors. In first-quarter results released just days ago, the company reported record Q1 revenue fueled by record licensing and royalty revenue.

AMD, on the other hand, does have the risks associated with manufacturing chips via its third-party partners. Worse yet, because it depends so heavily on these third parties, if something goes wrong with one of its partners' production lines or supply chains, there's not really anything AMD can do about it. That kind of exposure makes me nervous.

I would be more inclined to add a small Arm position to my portfolio. The IP-based company's business model is simply more attractive to me.

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Erin Kennedy has positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Amazon, Arm Holdings, Intel, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.