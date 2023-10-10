Advanced Micro Devices To Acquire Nod.ai

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) announced on Tuesday its intention to acquire Nod.ai, which delivers optimized AI solutions to top hyper scalers, enterprises, and startups, to expand the company's capacity for open AI software development.

By acquiring Nod.ai, AMD seeks to strengthen its position in the AI market and to offer a more comprehensive suite of AI solutions that meet the needs of its customers, with open software that allows them to deploy highly performant AI models tuned for AMD hardware.

The Nod.ai team will help AMD advance open-source compiler technology and enable portable, high-performance AI solutions across its product portfolio, as its technologies are already widely deployed in the cloud, at the edge, and across a broad range of endpoint devices today, making this acquisition an exciting move for AMD.

The company said that this acquisition aligns with its growth strategy focused on an open software ecosystem that lowers the barriers of entry for customers through developer tools, libraries, and models.

Financial terms for the deal were not disclosed.

