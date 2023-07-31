Advanced Micro Devices Q2 Preview: Time to Buy?

It’s the busiest week of earnings season, with an extensive list of companies scheduled to unveil their quarterly results.

There are several notable names on the reporting docket, including the highly-followed Advanced Micro Devices AMD. AMD shares have been big-time outperformers in 2023 so far, up more than 70% following a brutal 2022 showing.

But how does the semiconductor titan stack up heading into its quarterly release? Let’s take a closer look at expectations and results from a few other chip players, including NXP Semiconductors NXPI and Intel INTC, as a light guide.

Intel

Intel posted better-than-expected Q2 results, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by more than 420%. Quarterly revenue totaled $12.9 billion, 8% ahead of expectations and down from the year-ago quarter.

The market took the results in stride, with Intel shares finding plenty of buyers post-earnings. Impressively, both top and bottom line results exceeded the higher end of previous guidance.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors also posted better-than-expected top and bottom line results, exceeding EPS expectations by 5% and delivering a 3% revenue beat. Similar to INTC, the company’s revenue results were at the high end of previous guidance, undoubtedly a positive.

And the market took the results well, with NXPI shares seeing bullish activity post-earnings.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Advanced Micro Devices

Analysts have been silent for the quarter to be reported over the last several months, with the $0.57 per share estimate unchanged. The value reflects a 45% pullback in earnings from the year-ago quarter.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The story remains primarily the same regarding the top line, with the $5.3 billion quarterly estimate down a fractional 0.1% since the beginning of May. Sales are forecasted to decline along with earnings, with the estimate suggesting an 18% pullback year-over-year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition, AMD has been a consistent earnings performer as of late, exceeding both earnings and revenue expectations in nine of its last ten releases. Just in its latest print, AMD delivered a 7% EPS beat paired with a modest revenue surprise.

It’s worth noting that the market has been impressed with the last two releases, with AMD shares seeing notable bullish momentum post-earnings. This is illustrated by the green arrows circled in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Investors will closely be monitoring AMD’s Data Center results, especially as Wall Street continues to obsess over artificial intelligence (AI). For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Data Center revenue stands at $1.3 billion, implying a pullback of roughly 9% from the year-ago quarter.

Putting Everything Together

Investors will closely be monitoring AMD’s quarterly results, as the stock has become a household name in the semiconductor space.

Several other semiconductor names, including Intel INTC and NXP Semiconductors NXPI, have already unveiled their respective quarterly results, with both companies posting better-than-expected results and seeing buying pressure post-earnings.

For Advanced Micro Devices’ AMD quarter to be reported, analysts have primarily left their top and bottom line expectations unchanged, with both earnings and revenue forecasted to pull back from the year-ago quarter.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.