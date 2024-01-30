Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $667 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $21 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.25 billion or $0.77 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $6.17 billion from $5.60 billion last year.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $667 Mln. vs. $21 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.41 vs. $0.01 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q4): $6.17 Bln vs. $5.60 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.1 - $5.7 Bln

