Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD):

Earnings: -$139 million in Q1 vs. $786 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.09 in Q1 vs. $0.56 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $970 million or $0.60 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.56 per share Revenue: $5.35 billion in Q1 vs. $5.89 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.2 - $5.4 Bln

