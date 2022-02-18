Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $111.96, changing hands as low as $110.30 per share. Advanced Micro Devices Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMD's low point in its 52 week range is $72.50 per share, with $164.4599 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $110.21. The AMD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

