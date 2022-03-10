Advanced Micro Devices: The Snapback Rally Is On

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) stock cost 5.4% more when trading opened on Mar. 9 than the previous open on Mar. 8.

Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

The rally had little to do with the company’s growth prospects, which remain excellent. The acquisition of Xilinx means bigger profits are ahead. Additionally, Wall Street still loves Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lisa Su.

What we’re seeing, instead, is another example of Wall Street’s perverse nature. It always looks ahead. It buys the rumor and sells the news.

AMD Strengths

AMD is down by nearly one-third since Nov. 29. Even its 3% gain in overnight trading leaves it below $109 per share. It had peaked at nearly $162 in November. The market cap is now $169 billion on 2021 sales of $16.4 billion. The price to earnings ratio is 40.49. Even at its depressed price, AMD stock is not cheap.

Why, then, are so many buying the dip? AMD’s 2021 revenue came in at $16.4 billion. With Xilinx added, 2021 revenue is closer to $20 billion. AMD designs continue to lead those of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in the microprocessor space. It is the biggest competitor to Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in graphics. AMD may be second here, but it can still win big contracts in gaming, as well as cloud data centers. It is Intel that is now stuck with the low-end markets AMD is abandoning, not the other way around.

Su says the chip shortage won’t end in 2022, meaning prices will remain firm. That is a reversal from her position last September.

AMD is a chip designer, so it doesn’t have the capital requirements of Intel or Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), which is its primary supplier. That means it ended 2021 with $3.6 billion in cash on the books and just $350 million in long-term debt. Operating cash flow more than tripled last year to $3.5 billion and will rise further this year. Analysts expect another march toward that all-time high.

AMD Weaknesses

While there are strengths, there are also reasons for caution.

AMD stock is more volatile than Intel. While AMD’s market cap briefly topped Intel’s recently, Intel has been outperforming it in 2022, down 9.9% year-to-date against 14% for AMD. That is because AMD remains just one quarter the size of Intel, even with Xilinx’s sales added in.

Geopolitical risk is also greater with AMD stock. Should Ukraine collapse and China make a move against Taiwan, home of its chip supplier (and Su’s birthplace), Intel will be a better stock to be in. Intel would be the primary beneficiary of the billions in aid President Joe Biden’s administration wants to gift the industry. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger was even at the State of the Union address. Additionally, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion on Ukraine has helped the bill move forward.

Taiwan Semiconductor is also building new fabs, so it is possible that the current shortage ends in 2024. The current buying cycle has lasted so long that many forget semiconductors can be as much of a boom-and-bust business as oil.

The Bottom Line on AMD Stock

Like everyone else, I’ve lost a lot of money on my semiconductor investments lately.

What is happening right now is that fundamentals are re-asserting themselves ahead of geopolitics. Those indicate smooth sailing for AMD over the next few years.

But the shocks could return. Even if they don’t, fundamentals indicate that the current shortage will end. That will mean an end to AMD’s excessive profits. AMD has been bringing over 20% of revenue to the net income line. But it was just three years ago that it was bringing just 5% of revenue to net income. In 2017, it lost money.

AMD was one of the great stocks of the last decade, but now it is a giant. Giants move more slowly.

On the date of publication, Dana Blankenhorn held long positions in INTC, TSM and NVDA. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The post Advanced Micro Devices: The Snapback Rally Is On appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.