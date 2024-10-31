ADTRAN Partners Candela for Increased Wi-Fi 7 Adoption

To plug the key shortcomings in existing Wi-Fi testing capabilities, ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN has collaborated with Candella Technologies to develop an integrated solution. The alliance with this network testing solutions provider has enabled ADTRAN to offer significant value to service providers and the broader Wi-Fi ecosystem, serving as a test bed for innovative developments.

Digging Deep Into ADTN-Candella Tie-Up

The partnership aims to leverage ADTRAN’s SDG 8700 Series Wi-Fi 7 technology with Candela’s automated testing platform to facilitate the testing of complex 4x4 antenna configurations, ensuring devices meet stringent performance and reliability standards. With multigigabit performance, 4x4 MIMO tri-band radios and the hardware capability to run Candela’s fully automated Wi-Fi 7 testing suite, the SDG 8700 Series Wi-Fi 7 technology offers open architecture for faster and more reliable Wi-Fi deployments.



The initial test results achieved throughput exceeding 8.3Gbit/s, showcasing Wi-Fi 7’s potential to transform the industry. In addition, with affordable, comprehensive testing across various Wi-Fi 7 systems, the solution boasts an efficient modular approach that is likely to disrupt traditional high-cost Wi-Fi testing for increased adoption across the space.

Portfolio Strength: ADTN’s Key Growth Driver

ADTRAN’s comprehensive portfolio is a competitive differentiator with a wide array of flexible software and hardware network solutions and services that enable operators transition to a fully converged, scalable, highly automated, cloud-controlled voice, data, Internet and video network of the future.



To complement the Network Solutions portfolio and to enable customers to accelerate time to market, reduce costs and improve customer satisfaction, ADTRAN offers a complete portfolio of maintenance, turnkey network implementation, maintenance, solutions integration and managed services. The company’s network implementation services are a full spectrum related to engineering (pre-construction), installation/turn-up (construction) and provisioning (post-construction), partnering with customers to tailor a program to each specific service delivery need.

Other Players Operating in the Space

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experiences. Arista delivered an earnings surprise of 15%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It is well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.



AudioCodes Ltd. AUDC delivered an earnings surprise of 10.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Headquartered in Lod, Israel, AudioCodes offers advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It provides a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.



Airgain, Inc. AIRG offers integrated wireless solutions in the form of antenna products. These products are equipped to solve critical connectivity needs in both the design process and the operating environment across the enterprise, automotive and consumer markets. Ideal for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide, the customizable antennas from Airgain serve indoor and outdoor connectivity issues.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.