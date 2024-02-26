ADTRAN (ADTN) Solution Boosts Vodafone Turkey's Network Services

ADTRAN Inc. ADTN announced that Vodafone Turkey has selected ADTRAN Oscilloquartz optical cesium atomic clock technology to ensure ultra-reliable synchronization for the nationwide network services. The suite of solutions encompasses Oscilloquartz OSA 3350 ePRC+™, which is integrated with Vodafone’s existing core grandmaster clocks Oscilloquartz OSA 5440 and OSA 5430.



Leveraging optical pumping technology, the OSA 3350 ePRC+ offers high-performance frequency stability and effectively matches the rising demand for scalable and intelligent timing requirements for synchronized networks. Its modular design also includes a vast array of synchronization output interfaces that ensure efficient and secured network management.



GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) is a crucial element for communication service providers and any GNSS disruption caused by natural disasters or signal interference can significantly impact the operation of communication services. 5G networks are heavily dependent on timing precisions and synchronization offered by GNSS for optimal performance.



Many real-time communication applications can face difficulties due to delays in data transmission, while network resilience may be compromised, leaving networks vulnerable to cyberattacks. Moreover, interruptions in GNSS signals can also hinder the functionalities of IoT devices. All these issues can severely affect end-user experience.



ADTRAN’s Oscilloquartz ePRTC+™ technology brings long-term stability and delivers critical timing services during periods of GNSS unavailability. The solution offers 100 nanoseconds holdover for at least 45 days and even up to 55 days. It enhances protection for synchronization inputs and offers greater durability compared to other high-performance magnetic cesium clocks available. The integration of ADTN’s grandmaster GNSS receivers with OSA 3350 ePRC+™ brings seamless and uninterrupted mobile services to customers, even in the most challenging situations.



ADTRAN continues to benefit from solid demand trends for its network solutions, driven by the accelerated expansion of fiber-to-the-home networks, upgrades to in-home Wi-Fi connectivity and the adoption of cloud-based automation tools. The company’s end-to-end solutions simplify the deployment of fiber-based broadband services and provide a better customer experience.



It is focused on being a top global supplier of access infrastructure and related value-added solutions from the Cloud Edge to the Subscriber Edge through a broad portfolio of flexible hardware and software network solutions. These products enable a seamless transition to the fully converged, scalable, highly automated, cloud-controlled voice, data, Internet and video networks of the future.



The stock has lost 65.1% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 25.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ADTRAN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20.18%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 13.41%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 170.50%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 16.53%.



IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has delivered an earnings surprise of 13.28%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



The company holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed data center segment. It is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in the data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.