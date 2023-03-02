ADT (ADT) Declares $0.04 Dividend

ADT said on February 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.14 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 16, 2023 will receive the payment on April 4, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.84%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.84%, the lowest has been 1.04%, and the highest has been 3.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.39 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.01 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.73. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.84% Upside

As of March 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for ADT is $9.79. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 28.84% from its latest reported closing price of $7.60.

The projected annual revenue for ADT is $6,924MM, an increase of 8.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 519 funds or institutions reporting positions in ADT. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADT is 0.39%, a decrease of 4.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.42% to 817,388K shares. The put/call ratio of ADT is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Apollo Management Holdings holds 498,300K shares representing 55.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 608,928K shares, representing a decrease of 22.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADT by 8.98% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 133,333K shares representing 14.75% ownership of the company.

Ariel Investments holds 16,825K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,190K shares, representing a decrease of 8.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADT by 3.59% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 16,647K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,628K shares, representing a decrease of 17.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADT by 4.53% over the last quarter.

Mgg Investment Group holds 11,634K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,921K shares, representing a decrease of 97.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADT by 1.20% over the last quarter.

ADT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ADT is a leading provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers through more than 200 locations, 9 monitoring centers, and the largest network of security professionals in the United States. The company offers many ways to help protect customers by delivering lifestyle-driven solutions via professionally installed, do-it-yourself, mobile, and digital-based offerings for residential, small business, and larger commercial customers.

