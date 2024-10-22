Ads-Tec Energy and Paragon Mobility team on charging infrastructure

Ads-Tec Energy (ADSE) announced that it has signed a partnership with Paragon Mobility in France. More than 206,000 new EVs have been registered in France since the beginning of 2024, an important factor in the business growth of Paragon Mobility, making France one of the key markets for EVs in Europe.Headquartered in the technology park of Sophia Antipolis, France, Paragon Mobility delivers a new class of energy optimization infrastructure with EV charging as a key service offering. In addition to designing, developing and deploying since 2021 its own line-up of battery-buffered modular containerized fast charging solutions named “Pods”, the company is now expanding its offering with ADS-TEC Energy’s ChargePost. Paragon Mobility is deploying ChargePost because of its industry-leading features. Up to two vehicles can be quickly charged at the same time. It supports up to 300 kW or 150 kW when charging two vehicles simultaneously. ChargePost can also include two large 75-inch LED displays for digital advertising to generate new revenue streams.

