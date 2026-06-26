Adobe vs. Innodata: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Adobe maintains its leadership in creative software with high net margins and nearly $9.9 billion in annual free cash flow.

Innodata is experiencing rapid revenue growth by providing specialized data engineering and evaluation services for major AI developers.

Should investors choose the established stability of a software giant or the high-growth potential of an AI service provider?

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Investors face a choice between established stability and explosive niche growth when choosing between software legend Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and data engineering specialist Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) for their 2026 portfolios.

Adobe dominates the creative landscape with its industry-standard software suites, while Innodata provides critical human-in-the-loop data services for the world's largest artificial intelligence labs. While both companies benefit from the digital transformation, they offer vastly different scales, valuation profiles, and risk exposures for those looking to invest in technology companies.

The case for Adobe

Adobe provides creative, document, and digital experience software through a diverse subscription model that includes its flagship Creative Cloud, Document Cloud, and Experience Cloud suites. The company serves a global base of professional creators, marketers, and business professionals who rely on industry-standard tools like Photoshop, Acrobat, and Firefly. This business model is heavily dependent on maintaining strong relationships with large enterprise accounts, though the wide variety of subscription tiers helps capture individual creators as well.

During FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $23.8 billion, which represented growth of approximately 10.5% compared to the revenue figures reported in the prior fiscal year. Net income for this period was close to $7.1 billion, resulting in an impressive net margin of roughly 30.0% for the annual period. This demonstrates the strong profitability of its software business relative to other tech stocks in the application software industry.

As of its November 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.6x, a figure that measures total debt against the total value of what shareholders actually own. The current ratio is roughly 1.0x, indicating the company's ability to cover its short-term financial obligations using its most liquid current assets. Free cash flow for the full year reached nearly $9.9 billion, providing the company with significant capital for strategic moves like the 2026 acquisition of Topaz Labs to bolster its AI video tools.

The case for Innodata

Innodata is a global data engineering company that provides the human expertise and evaluation frameworks needed for the world's most advanced generative AI systems. The company employs over 6,000 professionals who manage complex data workflows and model training for AI labs and large-scale technology innovators. While its client list includes several "Magnificent Seven" companies, there is significant concentration risk as a single customer accounted for 58% of total revenue in fiscal year 2025.

In FY 2025, the company reported revenue of close to $251.7 million, representing an increase of approximately 48% over the results from the previous year. Net income for the period was roughly $32.2 million, which represents a net margin of nearly 12.8% for the full year. This performance follows a period of rapid scaling, as the company grew from a net loss in 2023 to consistent profitability in the current cycle.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is 0.0x, meaning the company has no debt relative to the value of shareholder equity. The current ratio is approximately 2.7x, showing a strong ability to cover short-term liabilities with liquid assets, while free cash flow reached close to $35.6 million. Note that stock-based compensation represented roughly 23.8% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

Risk profile comparison

Adobe faces management uncertainty following the departure of its CFO, which could impact strategic execution and investor confidence. Regulatory risks are also present after a $150 million settlement regarding consumer-facing subscription cancellation practices, highlighting ongoing scrutiny of its business model. Additionally, the rapid evolution of generative AI means the company must compete with emerging AI-native rivals and large-scale tech companies like Alphabet and Meta Platforms.

Innodata carries a heavy reliance on a single customer for more than half of its revenue, which represents a critical financial risk if that relationship changes. Stock price volatility has also increased following share sales by several company directors and the CEO in early 2026. Furthermore, shifts in how companies like Microsoft approach AI data evaluation could reduce demand for the proprietary data workflows and human-in-the-loop services that drive revenue.

Valuation comparison

Adobe appears to be the more conservatively priced option relative to the broader technology sector, while Innodata commands a significant growth premium when looking at its Forward P/E and P/S ratio.

Metric Adobe Innodata Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 8.2x 67.8x 36.4x P/S ratio 3.3x 9.5x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLK sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

This one is closer than it might look on the surface, but I'd go with Adobe. At Innodata, revenue is surging, margins are expanding, and the company is embedding itself into the AI pipelines of some of the biggest tech companies in the world. It’s certainly an exciting time.

But Innodata carries a risk that's hard to ignore: A handful of customers account for the vast majority of its revenue. If one of those relationships changes, the impact could be severe. The stock has also run up dramatically in a short period, which raises the stakes.

Adobe, meanwhile, has been beaten down over fears that AI would disrupt its creative software dominance. Those fears appear overblown. The company just posted record revenue, raised its full-year outlook, and is building its own AI capabilities at scale. With the stock near historic lows relative to its earnings, the entry point looks attractive. I think the more interesting opportunity here is a great company that the market has temporarily given up on.

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Sara Appino has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe, Apple, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $330 calls on Adobe and short January 2028 $340 calls on Adobe. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.