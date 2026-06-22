Adobe Strengthens Creative Cloud With Embedded AI Tools

Adobe’s ADBE recent expansion of its AI-powered Creative Agent across Firefly and core Creative Cloud applications—including Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Illustrator and other flagship products—marks another important step in strengthening its long-term growth strategy.



Adobe already holds a dominant position in the professional creative software market through industry-leading solutions such as Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro and After Effects. By embedding Creative Agent capabilities directly into these applications, the company is evolving AI from a standalone tool into a seamless productivity layer integrated throughout the creative process.



Artificial intelligence is increasingly becoming a major driver of Adobe’s future growth. The company continues to enhance its platform with generative AI offerings such as Acrobat AI Assistant, Firefly App and Services and GenStudio for Performance Marketing. Adobe’s established product ecosystem benefits from high switching costs and strong customer loyalty, providing a durable competitive advantage that supports pricing power and steady subscription revenue growth.



The company also enjoys the benefits of recurring revenues, robust free cash flow generation and strong operating margins. The expansion of AI capabilities across its ecosystem has the potential to boost customer engagement and retention while creating new growth opportunities in digital media and content creation. As organizations increasingly adopt AI-powered creative tools, Adobe remains well-positioned to capture a significant share of the value generated by the next wave of creative and marketing workflows.

What About Adobe’s Peers?

Alphabet GOOGL continues to broaden its generative AI stack across models, tooling and security. Alphabet’s global expansion of Search Live reflects Google’s broader push to integrate generative AI more deeply into its core search experience. Alphabet’s Google introduced Lyria 3 Pro, expanding its portfolio of generative AI tools across different creative domains.



Salesforce’s CRM expanding generative AI portfolio positions it to capitalize on growing AI opportunities. Since launching Einstein GPT in March 2023, Salesforce has strengthened its AI capabilities through strategic investments. Salesforce allocated $1 billion through its venture capital fund for generative AI and deployed more than $850 million by October 2025.

ADBE’s Price Performance

Shares of Adobe have lost 44.2% year to date, underperforming the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ADBE’s Discounted Valuation

ADBE trades at a price-to-earnings value ratio of 7.55, lower than the industry average of 19.84.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimate Movement for ADBE

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADBE’s fiscal third and fourth-quarter 2026 earnings per share has moved north in the last 30 days. The same holds true for fiscal 2026 and 2027.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimate for ADBE’s 2026 and 2027 revenues and earnings indicates year-over-year decreases.



ADBE stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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