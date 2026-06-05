Adient (ADNT) Up 4.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Adient (ADNT). Shares have added about 4.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Adient due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Adient before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

ADNT Q2 Earnings Beat on Revenue Growth and Solid Execution

Adient plc delivered an earnings beat in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, even as profitability cooled year over year. Adjusted earnings were 52 cents per share, down 24.6% from 69 cents a year ago but ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents by 41.38%. Net sales came in at $3.87 billion, up 7% year over year and 8.3% above the consensus mark of $3.57 billion.

ADNT Posts Sales Growth on FX Tailwinds and Volume Gains

ADNT’s quarterly sales increase was supported by favorable foreign exchange and higher production volumes, as management navigated near-term disruption without losing traction on revenue growth. The quarter also benefited from timing in certain commercial activities that helped the company sustain momentum.



At the same time, profitability was pressured by customer-driven production inefficiencies and incremental launch-related spending. Those headwinds were meaningful enough to weigh on year-over-year margins, even with underlying business performance described as solid.

Adient’s Regions Show Diverging Profitability Trends

Adient’s geographic footprint again produced a mixed earnings picture. The Americas segment generated $1.88 billion of net sales, up 10.9% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA improved to $109 million from $94 million, helped by business performance gains and commercial timing.



In EMEA, net sales rose 3.3% to $1.27 billion, but adjusted EBITDA slipped to $45 million from $50 million as volume and mix softened. Asia posted net sales of $734 million, up 3.8%. However, adjusted EBITDA declined to $92 million from $110 million, reflecting weaker equity income and increased launch and engineering spend tied to new programs.

ADNT Faces Temporary Costs From Launches and Inefficiencies

ADNT’s year-over-year EBITDA decline was due to a set of operational factors that management characterized as temporary but tangible. Customer-driven production inefficiencies created added costs during the period, while a higher level of launch expense weighed on profitability as the company supported new and expanding programs.



Equity income was also a headwind, with lower customer volumes in China pressuring results. Volume and mix were another drag, including anticipated margin compression in China and pockets of unfavorable customer mix, partially offset by favorable foreign exchange dynamics.



Adjusted EBITDA margin was 5.8% for the quarter, down 70 basis points year over year.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a flat trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted -11.43% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Adient has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a C. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Adient has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Adient belongs to the Zacks Automotive - Original Equipment industry. Another stock from the same industry, QuantumScape Corporation (QS), has gained 23.5% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2026.

QuantumScape reported revenues of $0 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of 0%. EPS of -$0.16 for the same period compares with -$0.21 a year ago.

For the current quarter, QuantumScape is expected to post a loss of $0.18 per share, indicating a change of +10% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -1.9% over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for QuantumScape. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of F.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.