Adherium Secures Resolutions and Advances Respiratory Solutions

Adherium Limited announced that all resolutions were carried during their recent Annual General Meeting, including special resolutions, with no need for a conditional spill resolution. Investors may find interest in Adherium’s strong support for their remuneration report and continued focus on their Hailie® platform, which enhances medication monitoring and adherence in respiratory healthcare.

