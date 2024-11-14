News & Insights

Adherium Secures Resolutions and Advances Respiratory Solutions

November 14, 2024 — 08:09 pm EST

Adherium Ltd. (AU:ADR) has released an update.

Adherium Limited announced that all resolutions were carried during their recent Annual General Meeting, including special resolutions, with no need for a conditional spill resolution. Investors may find interest in Adherium’s strong support for their remuneration report and continued focus on their Hailie® platform, which enhances medication monitoring and adherence in respiratory healthcare.

