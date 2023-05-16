Adentra (HDIUF) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Adentra said on May 12, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 17, 2023 will receive the payment on July 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $18.71 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.78%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adentra. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 58.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HDIUF is 0.14%, an increase of 37.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 64.68% to 183K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.17% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Adentra is 33.34. The forecasts range from a low of 21.69 to a high of $50.53. The average price target represents an increase of 78.17% from its latest reported closing price of 18.71.

The projected annual revenue for Adentra is 2,649MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.92.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 44K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing an increase of 32.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDIUF by 39.33% over the last quarter.

QWVOX - Clearwater Small Companies Fund holds 31K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDIUF by 0.68% over the last quarter.

VIAAX - Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 23K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 6.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDIUF by 17.59% over the last quarter.

MECAX - AMG Managers Cadence Emerging Companies Fund Class N holds 23K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDIUF by 14.21% over the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 22K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing a decrease of 80.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDIUF by 58.78% over the last quarter.

