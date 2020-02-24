ACWX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (Symbol: ACWX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.96, changing hands as low as $46.24 per share. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. shares are currently trading off about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACWX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACWX's low point in its 52 week range is $43.44 per share, with $50.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.54.

