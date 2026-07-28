ACNB Corporation (ACNB) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

A strong stock as of late has been ACNB (ACNB). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 6.8% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $64.29 in the previous session. ACNB has gained 32.4% since the start of the year compared to the 6.7% gain for the Zacks Finance sector and the 12.6% return for the Zacks Banks - Southwest industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on July 23, 2026, ACNB reported EPS of $1.49 versus consensus estimate of $1.4.

For the current fiscal year, ACNB is expected to post earnings of $5.56 per share on $168.4 in revenues. This represents a 9.23% change in EPS on a 11.01% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $5.58 per share on $173.3 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 0.24% and 2.91%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though ACNB has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for ACNB? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

ACNB has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 11.5X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 11.9X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 11X versus its peer group's average of 12X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, ACNB currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if ACNB meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though ACNB shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.