ACN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $194.75, changing hands as low as $189.49 per share. Accenture plc shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACN's low point in its 52 week range is $160.50 per share, with $216.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $193.31. The ACN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

