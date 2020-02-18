ACIW Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (Symbol: ACIW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.38, changing hands as low as $32.80 per share. ACI Worldwide Inc shares are currently trading down about 7.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACIW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACIW's low point in its 52 week range is $28.02 per share, with $39.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.24.

