ACGL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd (Symbol: ACGL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.48, changing hands as low as $39.79 per share. Arch Capital Group Ltd shares are currently trading down about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACGL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACGL's low point in its 52 week range is $31.53 per share, with $48.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.43.

