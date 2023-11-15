News & Insights

Accenture To Acquire Solnet; Terms Undisclosed

November 15, 2023 — 09:16 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) agreed to acquire Solnet, an IT services provider with deep technology consulting experience for New Zealand government and private organizations across multiple industries. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Solnet's team of more than 100 technologists will join Accenture.

Accenture noted that Solnet's services and solutions will bolster its local cloud and infrastructure engineering offerings, helping clients tap into a full continuum of technical capabilities to accelerate their digital transformation.

