Accenture To Acquire OPENSTREAM; Terms Undisclosed

May 16, 2024 — 10:19 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) said it agreed to acquire OPENSTREAM HOLDINGS and its subsidiaries, Open Stream and Neutral, to help clients reinvent their businesses with advanced digital technologies. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Accenture noted that the acquisition will add approximately 1,000 cloud and other digital experts to its cloud and digital engineering and manufacturing teams.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

