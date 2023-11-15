News & Insights

Accenture Invests In Vu Technologies

November 15, 2023 — 08:37 am EST

(RTTNews) - Accenture plc. (ACN), a professional services company, announced on Tuesday that it has invested in Vu Technologies, specializing in virtual production and film-making. The financial details of the investment were not disclosed.

According to Accenture, Vu has established a vast network of virtual studios across North America, that produce visual effects for companies including Amazon, CBS Sports, and Disney.

Dan Garrison, Accenture Song's chief technology officer, commented: "We believe Vu Technologies' immersive studio network can help our clients and our people reach new levels of creativity and multifaceted storytelling in their efforts to engage relevant audiences."

Vu is the latest company to be invested by Accenture Ventures, as part of its broader initiative called Project Spotlight, where the focus is on companies that create or apply disruptive enterprise technologies.

In pre-market activity, Accenture shares are trading at $321.70, up 0.38% on the New York Stock Exchange.

