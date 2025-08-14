Accenture To Acquire Cybersecurity Firm CyberCX; Terms Undisclosed

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) has agreed to acquire CyberCX, a privately-owned cybersecurity services provider serving both private and public sector organizations across Australia, New Zealand and internationally. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in Melbourne, Australia in 2019, CyberCX has grown into a leading cybersecurity provider in the Asia Pacific region, backed by a highly skilled workforce of approximately 1,400 professionals, Accenture said.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals.

