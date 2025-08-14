Markets
ACN

Accenture To Acquire Cybersecurity Firm CyberCX; Terms Undisclosed

August 14, 2025 — 09:32 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) has agreed to acquire CyberCX, a privately-owned cybersecurity services provider serving both private and public sector organizations across Australia, New Zealand and internationally. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in Melbourne, Australia in 2019, CyberCX has grown into a leading cybersecurity provider in the Asia Pacific region, backed by a highly skilled workforce of approximately 1,400 professionals, Accenture said.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ACN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.