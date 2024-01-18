Accenture (ACN) Acquires Impendi to Bolster Capabilities

Accenture ACN announced yesterday that it has acquired Impendi. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. This acquisition strengthens Accenture's capabilities in serving the private equity industry, enhancing its range of offerings in this sector.

Accenture has gained 10.9% in the past six months, outperforming its industry’s 10.5% growth and the S&P 500 composite’s 4.5% rise in the same time frame.

Impendi is a sourcing and procurement services provider. With a focus on private equity, Impendi offers innovative solutions, analytics expertise and a team of 130 professionals. Its capabilities drive profitability, accelerate due diligence and contribute to faster time-to-value in investments.

What Does the Deal Have in Store for Accenture?

Accenture's acquisition of Impendi bolsters its private equity capabilities, offering tailored sourcing and procurement services. The addition of Impendi's procurement analytics expertise enhances Accenture's ability to guide private equity clients with insights into spending and savings opportunities.

Access to Impendi's innovative solutions reinforces Accenture's leadership in private equity, thus contributing to faster time-to-value through due diligence and investment research. The acquisition expands Accenture's global reach, serving clients in the United States and India, and diversifies its portfolio across various industries. Aligned with Accenture's strategy of continuous reinvention, the acquisition strengthens its commitment to delivering value through advisory, technology and managed services.

Furthermore, the infusion of Impendi's talent enhances Accenture's collective knowledge, solidifying its position in private equity and related industries.

ACN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

