Acadian Timber (ACAZF) Declares $0.29 Dividend

Acadian Timber said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share ($1.16 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.42%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acadian Timber. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACAZF is 0.01%, a decrease of 40.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.65% to 356K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.96% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Acadian Timber is 12.80. The forecasts range from a low of 11.92 to a high of $14.72. The average price target represents an increase of 14.96% from its latest reported closing price of 11.13.

The projected annual revenue for Acadian Timber is 94MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 111K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PRDAX - Diversified Real Asset Fund holds 79K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACAZF by 5.73% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 65K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 47K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Schulhoff holds 16K shares. No change in the last quarter.

