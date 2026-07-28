Acadia Realty Trust Q2 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $11.038 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $1.963 million, or $0.01 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.1% to $95.423 million from $100.592 million last year.

Acadia Realty Trust earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $11.038 Mln. vs. $1.963 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.05 vs. $0.01 last year. -Revenue: $95.423 Mln vs. $100.592 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 0.40 To $ 0.41

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