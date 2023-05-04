Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Declares $0.18 Dividend

Acadia Realty Trust said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.38%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.90%, the lowest has been 2.63%, and the highest has been 5.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.78 (n=190).

The current dividend yield is 1.89 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.76. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 426 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acadia Realty Trust. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKR is 0.11%, a decrease of 8.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.03% to 115,798K shares. The put/call ratio of AKR is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.69% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Acadia Realty Trust is 17.08. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 27.69% from its latest reported closing price of 13.38.

The projected annual revenue for Acadia Realty Trust is 266MM, a decrease of 8.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 14,621K shares representing 15.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,400K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKR by 13.89% over the last quarter.

CSEIX - Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund holds 8,933K shares representing 9.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,841K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKR by 9.62% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,879K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,757K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKR by 5.32% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,819K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,647K shares, representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKR by 15.06% over the last quarter.

Centersquare Investment Management holds 4,627K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,811K shares, representing a decrease of 25.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKR by 10.62% over the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust Background Information

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual - Core Portfolio and Fund - operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

