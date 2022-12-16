ABCB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Ameris Bancorp (Symbol: ABCB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.08, changing hands as low as $46.07 per share. Ameris Bancorp shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABCB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ABCB's low point in its 52 week range is $38.22 per share, with $55.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.08.

