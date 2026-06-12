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ABBV

AbbVie Reports Nine-Year Venetoclax Data In First-Line CLL

June 12, 2026 — 04:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) has presented landmark nine-year results from the Phase 3 CLL14 trial at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2026 Congress, underscoring the long-term efficacy and safety of venetoclax in combination with obinutuzumab for previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is the most common type of adult leukemia, marked by the slow accumulation of abnormal lymphocytes that can impair immune function and quality of life.

Venetoclax, marketed as VENCLEXTA/ VENCLYXTO, is an oral BCL-2 inhibitor designed to restore programmed cell death in cancer cells. In combination with the anti-CD20 antibody obinutuzumab, it offers a fixed-duration, chemotherapy-free regimen for CLL patients.

The CLL14 trial, conducted with the German CLL Study Group, demonstrated that patients receiving venetoclax plus obinutuzumab achieved a median time to next treatment of 7.6 years, reflecting durable off-treatment benefit after just one year of fixed-duration therapy. Progression-free survival was significantly improved compared to obinutuzumab plus chlorambucil, with median PFS of 6.4 years versus 3.2 years, respectively (HR 0.50, p0.001).

Investigators highlighted that the regimen provided meaningful time without CLL-specific treatment, offering patients extended quality of life benefits. Safety remained consistent with prior reports, with the most common Grade 3 adverse events including neutropenia, thrombocytopenia, anemia, and pneumonia.

AbbVie emphasized that these results reinforce venetoclax-based combinations as a first-line option for CLL, supporting broader patient populations and advancing the company's mission to deliver durable outcomes in blood cancers.

ABBV has traded between $181.73 and $244.81 over the past year. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $224.77, down 0.08%. In pre-market trading, the stock is at $224.79, up 0.02%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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