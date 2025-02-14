News & Insights

AbbVie Elects CEO Robert Michael To Additional Position Of Chairman

February 14, 2025 — 07:58 am EST

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV) announced Friday that its board of directors has unanimously elected chief executive officer Robert Michael to assume the additional position of chairman, effective July 1, 2025. He will succeed Richard Gonzalez, who formerly served as AbbVie's CEO and has been chairman since the Company's formation in 2013. Gonzalez will retire from the board of directors, effective July 1, 2025.

Prior to being named CEO, Michael was president and chief operating officer of AbbVie and has been a longstanding member of the Company's Executive Leadership Team. He was previously appointed vice chairman and president in 2022, vice chairman, finance and commercial operations in 2021 and chief financial officer in 2018.

Michael has more than 32 years of experience including leadership roles across multiple businesses, including pharmaceuticals, aesthetics, diagnostics, diabetes care and nutrition. He began his career with Abbott as a member of the financial development program.

In addition, Glenn Tilton will retire from AbbVie's board effective July 1, 2025. Tilton served as lead independent director from 2013 to 2024 and was succeeded by Roxanne Austin in July 2024.

