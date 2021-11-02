ABB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of ABB Ltd (Symbol: ABB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.49, changing hands as high as $33.66 per share. ABB Ltd shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ABB's low point in its 52 week range is $25.24 per share, with $38.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.73.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.