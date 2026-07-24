AB InBev Pre-Q2 Earnings: Can Premiumization Continue to Drive Growth?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD, also known as AB InBev, is slated to release second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 30, before the opening bell. The leading alcohol beverage company is likely to register year-over-year growth in its top and bottom lines when it reports quarterly numbers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AB InBev’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $16.3 billion, indicating 8.6% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. For second-quarter earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.09 per share, suggesting 11.2% growth from the prior-year reported figure. The consensus mark has been unchanged in the past 30 days.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.8%. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.6%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price and EPS Surprise

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV price-eps-surprise | Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Quote

Factors Likely to Impact BUD’s Q2 Results

AB InBev’s second-quarter 2026 results are expected to have benefited from disciplined revenue management, continued premiumization and strong brand momentum. The company’s focus on increasing revenue per hectoliter through pricing actions and a favorable product mix, supported by its portfolio of mega brands, is likely to have driven top-line growth. Sustained investments in marketing and brand building, coupled with major global events, are also expected to have strengthened consumer engagement and supported sales in the quarter.



The company’s premium and super-premium portfolio is anticipated to have remained a key growth catalyst. Strong demand for brands such as Corona and Michelob Ultra, along with continued expansion in higher-margin categories, is likely to have supported an improved price mix. The ongoing shift toward premium offerings, complemented by innovation-led product launches, may have helped sustain revenue growth despite mixed volume trends across certain regions.



AB InBev’s expanding presence in the Beyond Beer and non-alcoholic beverage categories is also likely to have contributed to second-quarter performance. These segments continue to gain traction amid evolving consumer preferences and increased demand for differentiated beverage options. Management’s efforts to scale these faster-growing categories are expected to have generated incremental revenues while strengthening the company’s long-term growth prospects.



On the cost front, productivity initiatives and an efficient operating model are expected to have supported profitability. Continued cost-saving measures and operational efficiencies may have partly offset pressures from foreign exchange volatility and elevated input costs. However, increased sales and marketing spending, particularly on global events and brand activations, could have constrained margin expansion during the quarter.



Meanwhile, persistent macroeconomic pressures and region-specific challenges are likely to have weighed on the company’s performance. Volume softness in select markets remains concerning, particularly in China, where inventory adjustments and channel realignment may have pressured revenues. Currency fluctuations and shifting consumer demand patterns could also have affected near-term performance, especially in markets facing uncertain economic conditions.

Q2 Earnings Whispers for BUD Stock

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for AB InBev this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



AB InBev presently has an Earnings ESP of +1.60% and a Zacks Rank #3.

BUD’s Valuation Picture & Stock Performance

The stock has a forward 12-month price-to-earnings of 17.53X compared with the five-year high of 22.58X and the Beverages - Alcohol industry’s average of 15.53X.



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The recent market movements show that BUD shares have risen 25.6% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry's 15.9% return. The stock has also underperformed the Zacks Consumer Staples sector and the S&P 500’s growth of 9.4% and 9.2%, respectively.

BUD Stock's Price Performance



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Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some other companies that, according to our model, also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Fomento Economico Mexicano FMX currently has an Earnings ESP of +37.42% and sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company is likely to register growth in the top and bottom lines when it reports second-quarter 2026 numbers. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $12.9 billion, which indicates a rise of 19.3% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FMX’s quarterly earnings per share of 82 cents implies a surge of 95.2% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The consensus mark has moved down 10.9% in the past 30 days. FMX has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 17%, on average.



Monster Beverage Corporation MNST currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.61% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to register growth in the top and bottom lines when it reports second-quarter 2026 numbers. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $2.4 billion, which indicates growth of 14.5% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Monster Beverage’s quarterly earnings per share of 59 cents implies a rise of 13.5% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The consensus mark has been unchanged in the past 30 days. MNST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.6%, on average.



Mondelez International MDLZ currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.97% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports second-quarter 2026 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MDLZ’s quarterly EPS is pegged at 67 cents, down 8.2% from the year-ago period. The consensus mark has been unchanged in the past 30 days.



The consensus estimate for Mondelez International’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $9.2 billion, which implies an increase of 2.5% from the prior-year quarter. MDLZ has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.4%, on average.

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Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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