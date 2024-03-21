AAR Corp Q3 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - AAR Corp (AIR) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $14 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $21.8 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, AAR Corp reported adjusted earnings of $30.3 million or $0.85 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.9% to $567.3 million from $521.1 million last year.

AAR Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $14 Mln. vs. $21.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.39 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $567.3 Mln vs. $521.1 Mln last year.

